Advertisement

Lynchburg City Schools hopes to have bus issues resolved this week

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools is working on fixing an issue that has “resulted in some families receiving inaccurate, incomplete, or no bus route information.”

School district officials said in a statement they hope to have the issue resolved within the next two days.

“We apologize for the ongoing delay in providing accurate transportation information to families. Earlier this week, we discovered that there were issues with information that was uploaded into the transportation software that resulted in some families receiving inaccurate, incomplete, or no bus route information. The transportation software consultants have been working directly with LCS to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.”

District officials say support staff has been riding elementary buses in the mornings to ensure students are picked up and safely delivered to their schools. “We appreciate those families who were able to transport their children to school and will continue to work with families who are reporting issues with their drop-off/pick-up information.”

Families whose students attend their zoned schools can find their bus information by accessing the “Find Your Bus Stop” link on the Lynchburg Schools website here.

Families needing assistance are urged to contact their school principals.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Percy Johnson Mugshot
Man arrested after woman critically hurt in Roanoke shooting
WDBJ
No one seriously hurt as police move inmates who took over Lynchburg jail unit
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
Governor Northam says school divisions bucking mask guidelines must comply
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
A novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus...
More than 2,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Wednesday

Latest News

Governor Northam issues mask mandate for all K-12 schools
Encouraging Parents and Students in New School Year
School Buses
Law enforcement, school administration remind drivers to watch out for buses and school zones
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
Governor Northam says school divisions bucking mask guidelines must comply