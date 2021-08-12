Lynchburg City Schools hopes to have bus issues resolved this week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools is working on fixing an issue that has “resulted in some families receiving inaccurate, incomplete, or no bus route information.”

School district officials said in a statement they hope to have the issue resolved within the next two days.

“We apologize for the ongoing delay in providing accurate transportation information to families. Earlier this week, we discovered that there were issues with information that was uploaded into the transportation software that resulted in some families receiving inaccurate, incomplete, or no bus route information. The transportation software consultants have been working directly with LCS to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.”

District officials say support staff has been riding elementary buses in the mornings to ensure students are picked up and safely delivered to their schools. “We appreciate those families who were able to transport their children to school and will continue to work with families who are reporting issues with their drop-off/pick-up information.”

Families whose students attend their zoned schools can find their bus information by accessing the “Find Your Bus Stop” link on the Lynchburg Schools website here.

Families needing assistance are urged to contact their school principals.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.