LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As the summer heat scorches our area, a cooling center is available through Friday in Lynchburg.

Those who need a cool place to go can head to the Miller Center.

It’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Masks are available, but are not required. Water is available.

