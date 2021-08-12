Mange cases in Virginia bears have risen over the last few years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For most of us just spotting a bear in our yard would be pretty scary, but seeing one that is sick with mange can be heartbreaking.

“Since about 2014 we’ve been getting reports of bears with sarcoptic mange,” Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Katie Martin said.

These reports have increased in the last few years.

“Since about 2019 we really seen the prevalence of that pickup in Virginia, and mostly in our northwestern mountain areas like Frederick, Shenandoah, Clark and Warren counties,” Martin said.

“It’s often spread from animal to animal when they are in close contact and if a mite jumps ship from an affected animal to an unaffected animal. Unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot more cases and it seems to be a growing issue,” Wildlife Center of Virginia Vice President of Outreach and Education Amanda Nicholson said.

Mange comes from a mite that infests the bear’s skin, causing extreme itching.

“Over time, especially with a high load of those mites on them, they’ll actually lose hair. So they’ll rub against trees and objects trying to satisfy that itching, and can lose most of the hair on their body,” Martin said.

Bears can also lose their appetite and eventually starve.

Experts say they tried treating bears for mange, but it did not work long term.

“In those extreme cases, you know, this is a bear that in some cases maybe you don’t even recognize as a bear immediately because they’re so hairless,” Nicholson said.

Biologists are trying to track cases and learn more about this mite to develop more effective treatment plans.

If you see a bear that may have mange you can contact the toll-free wildlife conflict helpline at 1-855-571-9003 or by emailing vawildlifeconflict@usda.gov.

