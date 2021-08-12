Advertisement

MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium

Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the...
Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the city where he was attacked at his hotel, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was attacked in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Wednesday night.

Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the city that he was attacked at his hotel, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. Lindell said he was in pain and he wants everyone to know about the evil in the world. He didn’t go into details about the incident.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that officers took a report Thursday morning of an assault in a hotel located near the symposium. He said the assault allegedly took place at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. No one was taken to a hospital, Clemens said.

Clemens declined to identify the victim, citing Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment that protects crime victims. He also declined to release the report, saying police reports are confidential under state law and declined further comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Lindell announced the symposium in July, saying he hoped hundreds of “cyber-forensics experts” would attend and back up his claims that voting machines were hacked to flip votes for former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden in 2020.

