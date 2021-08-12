Advertisement

Our Lady of the Valley celebrates $8M expansion


Our Lady of the Valley's latest expansion houses 30 private rehabilitation rooms.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke senior care facility is celebrating a major expansion.

Our Lady of the Valley is set to open a brand-new wing that houses 30 private rehabilitation rooms.

After about a year and a half of construction and an $8 million investment, residents are preparing to move in next week.

“All the private rehab rooms have a memory foam mattress, a mini fridge, their own private bathroom with their own individual shower, reclining chair – all the amenities you would want when you’re rehabbing away from home,” said Susan Thomas, Our Lady of the Valley’s director of admissions and marketing.

Our Lady of the Valley also has a new memory care wing that is set to open in the fall.

