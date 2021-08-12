Phone lines down at Salem VA Medical Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Phone service at the VA Medical Center in Salem is sporadic, according to a Facebook post from the facility.

In an afternoon update, representatives said in that post the phone system was down for outgoing calls and calls into the facility were also being affected.

Veterans have been encouraged to contact their providers via email and/or MyHealtheVet if possible.

WDBJ7 will update this article when additional information about the situation is available.

