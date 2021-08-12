Advertisement

Political impact of special session difficult to predict

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The special session of the General Assembly was one of the most consequential in modern Virginia history, but its impact on the November election remains to be seen.

Lawmakers recessed Tuesday, after allocating more than $3 billion in federal COVID relief, and appointing eight judges to the expanded Court of Appeals.

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says the results of the special session give Democrats fuel for their fall campaigns, but he wonders if other issues such as the continuing pandemic, school mask mandates, critical race theory or inflation might also be on voters’ minds in November.

“The strategic environment in November might be very, very different,” Denton said, “where some of the more hot topics will be in the forefront and will impact the local races.”

In addition to Virginia’s statewide races, all the seats in the House of Delegates are on the November ballot.

