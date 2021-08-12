Release of census data starts the clock on Virginia redistricting

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The clock is ticking on Virginia’s redistricting process.

Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Census Bureau released the data states will use to redraw the lines of their legislative and congressional districts. Members of Virginia’s new redistricting commission have no time to waste.

“This is sort of what I would describe as game time for redistricting,” said Erin Corbett, Redistricting Coordinator for the Virginia Civic Engagement Table.

Release of the census data is significant, she said, because it launches the new redistricting commission on an aggressive schedule of map-making.

“While we won’t be able to actually see and perceive the data for at least a few days, if not a week, today will start the clock for the 45-day window that the redistricting commission has to draw the state legislature maps, and the 60-day window to draw the congressional maps.”

Advocacy groups are eager to get a closer look at the data.

Miranda Galindo serves as Senior Counsel with the group LatinoJustice PRLDEF.

“We’re really excited to get the numbers and understand where there may have been growth in the Latino population in Virginia,” Galindo said.

Groups that have pushed for redistricting reform are hopeful Virginians will continue to participate in the process.

Liz White is the Executive Director of the group OneVirginia2021.

“All those things that unite a community and a neighborhood, that’s the kind of stuff the commission needs to know, and has no way to know if we don’t tell them,” White told WDBJ7.

We should get our first look at the new district lines in September.

The redistricting commission is required to hold eight public hearings, after it produces its first set of maps.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.