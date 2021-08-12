Roanoke woman cited after TSA detects loaded gun in carry-on

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Transportation Security Administration officers at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport stopped a local woman who tried to carry a loaded gun onto a plane.

TSA officials detected the 9mm handgun in the Roanoke woman’s carry-on bag. It was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

Airport police were alerted and confiscated the weapon before citing the woman on weapons charges.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage as long as they are properly packed and declared. They must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.

Nationwide, TSA officers discovered 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-ons at checkpoints last year. Of those, 83% were loaded.

