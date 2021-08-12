WATCH: State health expert discusses masking in schools, vaccines and more

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, a statewide school health leader discussed masking in schools, immunizations including the COVID-19 vaccine, and other health and safety topics.

We were joined by Tracy White, School Health Specialist with the Virginia Department of Education.

White discussed, among other things:

1) Physicals and Immunizations required for school enrollment

https://www.doe.virginia.gov/families/student_enrollment.shtml

Change in Vaccines Required for Schools · https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/11/2016/04/SupplementalGuidance.pdf

2) Important Reminders for parents

Emergency Plans

What to do if students are sick.

3) New Interim Guidance/Mitigation Strategies for COVID-19

Mask update

COVID 19 Screening Testing In Schools (New this year)

VISSTA Program https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/k-12-testing/

4) Anxiety and Stress Concerns with Returning to School

https://www.doe.virginia.gov/support/prevention/social-emotional/index.shtml

The DOE Office of Student Services consists of support personnel in the area of Counselors, Social Workers, School Psychologists, Military Families, School Climate, School Health and Medicaid in Schools Program.

Social Emotional Learning Quick Guides for Parents and Caregivers: Children’s healthy adaptation and ability to bounce back from a crisis involve the following key supports from their families; https://www.doe.virginia.gov/support/prevention/quick-guide-se-wellness-parents.pdf

5) Communications

-Get accurate information/Source of information

-The Healthy Back to School COVID-19 website

-Be informed!

-Follow reliable sites such as VDH and VDOE on its webpage DOE.virginia.gov, Facebook or Twitter accounts.

