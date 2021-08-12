Woman in critical condition after shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department confirms one woman is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Roanoke.

Police confirm they called to the 1200 block of 13th Street NW at 10:43 p.m.

Officers tell WDBJ7 that a woman was found with a gunshot wound. The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

A person of interest is in custody, according to police. Officers confirm that a child is ok, but it is not clear the child’s relationship to the person of interest or the victim. Police have not said if the victim and the person of interest know each other.

