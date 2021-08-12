Advertisement

Woman in critical condition after shooting in Roanoke

The Roanoke Police Department confirms one woman is in critical condition after a shooting...
The Roanoke Police Department confirms one woman is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Roanoke.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department confirms one woman is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Roanoke.

Police confirm they called to the 1200 block of 13th Street NW at 10:43 p.m.

Officers tell WDBJ7 that a woman was found with a gunshot wound. The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

A person of interest is in custody, according to police. Officers confirm that a child is ok, but it is not clear the child’s relationship to the person of interest or the victim. Police have not said if the victim and the person of interest know each other.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
No one seriously hurt as police move inmates who took over Lynchburg jail unit
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
Governor Northam says school divisions bucking mask guidelines must comply
Highs will climb into the 90s in many areas.
More summer heat and storm chances
A novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus...
More than 2,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Wednesday

Latest News

Pulaski Track Named After Sergeant Hodges
Pulaski Track Named After Sergeant Hodges
Family visits resume next month for some Virginia inmates
Police investigate pride flag taken and replaced with a confederate flag at campus ministry
Pride flag stolen, replaced with Confederate flag at campus ministry
Star City Recovery Panel
More money, more options: Advisory Panel discusses Roanoke’s ARPA funds