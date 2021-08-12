“You can do hard things”: Lifestyle blogger, Caitlyn Scaggs encourages parents and students to make this the best school year yet

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mommy blogger and lifestyle encourager, Caitlyn Scaggs from Radford, stops by the WDBJ7 Mornin’ show to talk about overcoming last school year’s challenges and making this the best school year ever.

During the pandemic, Scaggs joined the thousands of parents who had to take on a more hands on approach to their kids’ education. With a 3rd grader and a 1st grader who both have completely different learning styles, Scaggs found what worked and what didn’t for each of her children.

“We certainly try to focus on the positive so what are the things you are excited for. And I’m hearing a lot about seeing friends, meeting new teachers, we’ve heard the teachers are amazing, so we’re really trying to emphasize that,” Scaggs said. “And then I like to remind them that they’ve done hard thing before. So if this is hard, we’re going to look back and see all the things you’ve done well in the past and we’re going to remember you can do hard things again moving forward this school year.”

You can find more wisdom from Scaggs on her blog, Boldly Pursue.

