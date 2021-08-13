Advertisement

Airports confiscating more prohibited items

(WDBJ7)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials at airports across the country, and here in our hometowns, have noticed an increase in prohibited items being caught at the TSA checkpoints.

Airport officials think this is due to people traveling for the first time since the pandemic and forgetting the rules, reminding folks that all liquids must be under 3.3 ounces per container, and need to fit inside a small bag.

Just Thursday, a loaded handgun was confiscated at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport’s TSA line.

Law enforcement was called to pick up and destroy the weapon.

Officials with the airport say fines can add up to $13,000.

“Typically, you know, we’ll see maybe a half dozen, four to six guns caught at the checkpoint a year,” says Brad Boettcher, Director of Marketing for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. “We’ve had three in the last three months. We have seen a little bit of an uptick, hopefully, that will moderate as we go into the fall.”

The 3.3-ounce rule does not apply to hand sanitizer, an exception due to the pandemic.

People are allowed to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer on aircraft.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Percy Johnson Mugshot
Man arrested after woman critically hurt in Roanoke shooting
Parents were in uproar when a speaker at the podium asked for more time, but was asked to leave...
Bedford County School Board meeting boils over
Governor Northam issues mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
The excessive heat returns Friday with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
Muggy, stormy pattern being replaced by the weekend

Latest News

Lawsuit challenging Virginia's ban on skill's games fuels First Amendment debate
Skill games lawsuit spurs first amendment debate
A vaccine is administered.
VA will provide third dose of Pfizer, Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised people
MVP Injunction Request
MVP Injunction Request
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses