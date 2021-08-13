Alcova Mortgage donates $10K in school supplies to Roanoke students

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alcova Mortgage is working to make sure no child in Roanoke starts the school year unprepared.

Friday, the Roanoke-based company hosted its annual Park it on the Market school supply drive.

Employees raised more than $10,000 to purchase supplies, which they loaded into a school bus parked at City Market.

“Making sure that kids are ready for school is absolutely crucial, and we know that when you step on that school bus the first day and you have your brand-new backpack and your notebooks, it’s just a great way to start the year so that you’re ready to learn,” said Kim Foerst, Alcova’s Vice President of Marketing.

The supplies will be given to Roanoke City Public Schools to be distributed to families in need at the school division’s Back to School Jamboree.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.