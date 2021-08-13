Amherst Co. 11-year-old on fast track to pro soccer

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - “Soccer really isn’t a sport, it’s my life,” said Brady Krysiewicz, 11, about the game he loves.

And it’s about to become an even bigger part of his life thanks to a recent trip to Kansas City.

“We were really confused,” recalled the standout goalie from Amherst County.

Major League Soccer Club Sporting Kansas City called.

“We didn’t know really why they wanted us to come out, but it was a really awesome experience,” said Krysiewicz.

He left the barbecue capital of the world with a contract to join the club’s youth academy.

“It kind of felt like a dream,” explained Krysiewicz. “I never thought I’d be signing a contract at the age of 11. It’s just something that I really couldn’t believe.”

For the next two years, Krysiewicz and his parents will continue to drive from Amherst County to Charlottesville three to four times a week for games and practices with his Skyline Elite team.

They’ll also periodically travel to Kansas City before officially moving there in 2023 so Krysiewicz can fully commit to the fast track to professional soccer.

“I’m hoping to play with Kansas City’s academy for a couple of years, then go up to pro, and I hope I get called up for the USA,” said Krysiewicz.

It’s a lofty goal -- but one Krysiewicz’s dad, Anthony, believes he can achieve.

“I think any parent out there that has a child, you want what’s best for them,” said Anthony Krysiewicz. “I would challenge anyone to watch him play soccer and there’s just something special and different that it’s pretty amazing.”

Krysiewicz’s work off the soccer pitch is equally as amazing.

In 2019, the young goalkeeper launched the organization Keeper for a Cure to raise money for breast cancer care and research.

Last year, Brady raised $2,700 for Sentara’s Phillips Cancer Center in Albemarle County.

This year his goal is $10,000.

“I’ve had about three people in my family who have had breast cancer and one of them died from it, so it really bothers me and I just don’t want anyone else to have to go through that experience, so I’m trying to raise as much money as I possibly can,” said Krysiewicz.

With a heart of gold and off-the-charts athleticism, there’s no doubt Krysiewicz’s journey in soccer and life is just beginning.

“There is nobody else that deserves everything that’s coming his way as much as Brady does,” said Anthony Krysiewicz.

Keeper for a Cure is set to host a fundraiser October 29 at Brewing Tree in Nelson County.

