Advertisement

Beans and Rice Inc. works to expand food program by taking it on-the-go

By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Pulaski County is working to increase food access in underserved communities.

Beans and Rice Inc. is one of a few organizations in the state to receive funding from the Governor’s Virginia Food Access Investment Fund (VFAIF).

They are using the extra funding to bring food to those facing food insecurity by taking a blue and pink truck and transforming it into a market on wheels.

“We have a refrigerator and a freezer on board, it’s to offer frozen meats and then also some dairy, and will price-stick pretty easy things like eggs and milk and cheeses are some of the things that are harder for our people to get, and we’ll also have some dry goods,” said Lee Spiegel, the executive director of Beans and Rice, Inc.

Beans and Rice Inc. plans to take its food program on the go in a fresh food mobile market.

“We’ll be creating a little mobile market that we take food that we have purchased from local farmers, and we take that out into places in the community that either have challenges with economics or travel or mobility, things like that, or it’s just distance and harder to get to places, even if they have some transportation, but harder to get to fresh fruits and vegetables on a regular basis,” said Spiegel.

The nonprofit was recently awarded part of VFAIF --- announced by Governor Ralph Northam in late July. Their mobile food market is one of 15 projects across the state to help address food insecurity.

“Statistics show that between 10 and 22, depending on the age of people in Pulaski County, are food-insecure. So this is a need,” said Spiegel.

The truck will have a fridge and freezer—so fresh and frozen foods can be bought with EBT, SNAP or tokens given by other non-profits.

Once the truck is up and running, they hope to operate four days per week-- with stops all over the New River Valley.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Percy Johnson Mugshot
Man arrested after woman critically hurt in Roanoke shooting
Parents were in uproar when a speaker at the podium asked for more time, but was asked to leave...
Bedford County School Board meeting boils over
Governor Northam issues mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
The excessive heat returns Friday with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
Muggy, stormy pattern being replaced by the weekend

Latest News

Danville Monopoly
Danville Monopoly
Real Life Dental is hosting the free dental care event called ‘Dentistry from our Hearts’ for...
Free dental care event to be held in Christiansburg
Roanoke County recognized for model programs
Alder Creek and Christensen fires, Incident Command Post, Montana
Franklin County forester assists with western wildfires