Beans and Rice Inc. works to expand food program by taking it on-the-go

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Pulaski County is working to increase food access in underserved communities.

Beans and Rice Inc. is one of a few organizations in the state to receive funding from the Governor’s Virginia Food Access Investment Fund (VFAIF).

They are using the extra funding to bring food to those facing food insecurity by taking a blue and pink truck and transforming it into a market on wheels.

“We have a refrigerator and a freezer on board, it’s to offer frozen meats and then also some dairy, and will price-stick pretty easy things like eggs and milk and cheeses are some of the things that are harder for our people to get, and we’ll also have some dry goods,” said Lee Spiegel, the executive director of Beans and Rice, Inc.

Beans and Rice Inc. plans to take its food program on the go in a fresh food mobile market.

“We’ll be creating a little mobile market that we take food that we have purchased from local farmers, and we take that out into places in the community that either have challenges with economics or travel or mobility, things like that, or it’s just distance and harder to get to places, even if they have some transportation, but harder to get to fresh fruits and vegetables on a regular basis,” said Spiegel.

The nonprofit was recently awarded part of VFAIF --- announced by Governor Ralph Northam in late July. Their mobile food market is one of 15 projects across the state to help address food insecurity.

“Statistics show that between 10 and 22, depending on the age of people in Pulaski County, are food-insecure. So this is a need,” said Spiegel.

The truck will have a fridge and freezer—so fresh and frozen foods can be bought with EBT, SNAP or tokens given by other non-profits.

Once the truck is up and running, they hope to operate four days per week-- with stops all over the New River Valley.

