Blacksburg now requires masks inside town-owned facilities
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you plan to visit Blacksburg, make sure you carry a face covering.
According to the town, folks will be required to wear masks inside all town-owned facilities.
Blacksburg is one of the first municipalities in the New River Valley to reinstate a mask mandate as concerns of the delta variant grow.
The town decision also comes after Virginia Tech set their own mask mandate as students return to in-person classes.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.