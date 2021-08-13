Blacksburg now requires masks inside town-owned facilities

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you plan to visit Blacksburg, make sure you carry a face covering.

According to the town, folks will be required to wear masks inside all town-owned facilities.

Blacksburg is one of the first municipalities in the New River Valley to reinstate a mask mandate as concerns of the delta variant grow.

The town decision also comes after Virginia Tech set their own mask mandate as students return to in-person classes.

