Buena Vista schools kick off new year with free supplies

A young student picks out a free backpack at the Buena Vista schools' event.
A young student picks out a free backpack at the Buena Vista schools' event.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Families were arriving throughout the morning Friday at the Ramsey Center in Buena Vista.

“I drove by about quarter to eight,” said school superintendent Tony Francis. “We had people ready to come in, excited to get supplies for their students.”

Goodies like backpacks full of supplies, and a book for students.

It’s something they’ve been able to do for the past few years, a pleasant welcome for the start of the school year.

“I think it kind of eases everyone into the school year,” Francis said, “and kind of gets them started and takes some of that anxiety off.”

Even when the year is as strange as they have been recently.

“We’ve got some things we’ve got to deal with to start with,” according to Francis, “but everybody seems to have gotten used to that, and they’re adaptable.”

Buena Vista’s school board has yet to vote on a final mask policy. The big meeting comes Monday, the day before the first day of school, meaning they have to be flexible.

“We’re having to change our plans, sometimes mid-stream,” Francis explained.

In the meantime, everyone’s looking forward to getting back into classrooms.

“Our goal is to keep students in school with those teachers and those paraprofessionals and those staff members that really connect to build those relationships,” Francis said.

