Complaints and compliance: What VDH reports say about conditions in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday evening a 14-hour standoff between inmates and police at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center began.

Wednesday morning officials briefed reporters after the situation was over, saying there’s an investigation underway.

“We’re trying to figure out exactly what the reasoning was behind this. It’s early and we certainly don’t want to jump the gun on this,” said Joshua Salmon, Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority administrator, on Wednesday.

Only days later, WDBJ7 is learning more about the living conditions at the jail.

One inmate’s family members, who requested anonymity while commenting with WDBJ7, describe what they’ve heard from their son.

“In the wintertime they have very little heat, he’s gotta double up on everything...I know in the summertime they don’t have air conditioning work half the time,” said one parent.

“Water from the roof leaks into buckets. He’s always talking about either this sink or a toilet or something in the pod is not working,” said the other.

WDBJ7 requested inspection records from the Virginia Department of Health.

The inspections are limited to the food areas, but offer some insight into complaints and compliance.

One record from 2019 shows an inmate complaining of a “maggot” on their food tray one day and a “small worm” being found in food the next day.

Another record from 2019 shows “bacterial or fungal growth” was found inside a walk-in cooler.

Although the most recent VDH inspection from 2020 shows a clean slate, parents say changes are still needed.

“They’ve gotta realize that these people are not animals. They’re somebody’s children, they’re somebody’s father...so they’ve gotta adjust their view to realize these are people.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.