Advertisement

Complaints and compliance: What VDH reports say about conditions in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center

Parents of one inmate also share what their son experiences
A complaint received by VDH in 2019 describes a maggot and worm being found on an inmate's food...
A complaint received by VDH in 2019 describes a maggot and worm being found on an inmate's food tray.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday evening a 14-hour standoff between inmates and police at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center began.

Wednesday morning officials briefed reporters after the situation was over, saying there’s an investigation underway.

“We’re trying to figure out exactly what the reasoning was behind this. It’s early and we certainly don’t want to jump the gun on this,” said Joshua Salmon, Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority administrator, on Wednesday.

Only days later, WDBJ7 is learning more about the living conditions at the jail.

One inmate’s family members, who requested anonymity while commenting with WDBJ7, describe what they’ve heard from their son.

“In the wintertime they have very little heat, he’s gotta double up on everything...I know in the summertime they don’t have air conditioning work half the time,” said one parent.

“Water from the roof leaks into buckets. He’s always talking about either this sink or a toilet or something in the pod is not working,” said the other.

WDBJ7 requested inspection records from the Virginia Department of Health.

The inspections are limited to the food areas, but offer some insight into complaints and compliance.

One record from 2019 shows an inmate complaining of a “maggot” on their food tray one day and a “small worm” being found in food the next day.

Another record from 2019 shows “bacterial or fungal growth” was found inside a walk-in cooler.

Although the most recent VDH inspection from 2020 shows a clean slate, parents say changes are still needed.

“They’ve gotta realize that these people are not animals. They’re somebody’s children, they’re somebody’s father...so they’ve gotta adjust their view to realize these are people.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Percy Johnson Mugshot
Man arrested after woman critically hurt in Roanoke shooting
Parents were in uproar when a speaker at the podium asked for more time, but was asked to leave...
Bedford County School Board meeting boils over
Governor Northam issues mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
The excessive heat returns Friday with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
Muggy, stormy pattern being replaced by the weekend

Latest News

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base briefly locked down amid report of gunman
Lynchburg City Schools
New Lynchburg teacher hires could get $10,000 signing bonus
Alcova employees pose for a photo after donating supplies as part of Park it on the Market.
Alcova Mortgage donates $10K in school supplies to Roanoke students
Brady Krysiewicz, 11, visiting his new training facility in Kansas City, MO.
Amherst Co. 11-year-old on fast track to pro soccer