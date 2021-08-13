Dabney S. Lancaster Community College sells off odds and ends

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College are getting rid of some odds and ends.

Specifically, they’re selling off the things they’ve been finding while clearing out the old Ford dealership in Buena Vista.

The school acquired the downtown building to expand the services offered at their Rockbridge campus nearby.

”What we wanted to do was bring the technical trades to the Rockbridge region, which we serve as part of our service area,” said John Rainone, DSLCC’s President. “So we will have welding, machining, our diesel mechanic. Our CDL program will be offered here.”

One highlight in the flea market-style sale: Around 500 old parts manuals for all sorts of cars, dating back decades.

They’ll be there Friday and Saturday mornings until work begins on the new facilities around October.

