Dabney S. Lancaster Community College sells off odds and ends

Inside the old Ford Dealership in Buena Vista, where everything from desks to old parts manuals...
Inside the old Ford Dealership in Buena Vista, where everything from desks to old parts manuals are for sale.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College are getting rid of some odds and ends.

Specifically, they’re selling off the things they’ve been finding while clearing out the old Ford dealership in Buena Vista.

The school acquired the downtown building to expand the services offered at their Rockbridge campus nearby.

”What we wanted to do was bring the technical trades to the Rockbridge region, which we serve as part of our service area,” said John Rainone, DSLCC’s President. “So we will have welding, machining, our diesel mechanic. Our CDL program will be offered here.”

One highlight in the flea market-style sale: Around 500 old parts manuals for all sorts of cars, dating back decades.

They’ll be there Friday and Saturday mornings until work begins on the new facilities around October.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

