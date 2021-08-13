Downtown Roanoke Inc. prepares for Jon Pardi at Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Soundcheck started just before 2:30 Friday afternoon at Elmwood Park in preparation for the Jon Pardi concert.

Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc., says this is the first major act in the Budweiser Summer Series at the venue.

“In the winter when we were talking about the possibility of us doing concerts, it didn’t look good, so it’s nice to be able to be here and put on a show for people to come downtown,” says Clark about having to plan around pandemic uncertainty.

With the event being outside, there are no COVID-19 guidelines to follow, but Clark says people are, of course, welcome to wear a mask if they like.

To beat the heat, cooling tents are being brought in and concert-goers are now allowed to bring in one sealed water bottle.

“That’s one of the main reasons why Downtown Roanoke Incorporated does events, is to bring people downtown and show off what we have, get people into the businesses, stop to get something to eat, maybe do a little shopping,” says Clark. “It’s really good to introduce people to an area that they don’t frequent or maybe they’ve never been before.”

There are emergency plans in place for the park in case people need to be evacuated due to a severe storm.

The event is scheduled for rain or shine, but there is a chance for storms. Umbrellas are not allowed inside the park.

