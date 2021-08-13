Freshman and new students will soon be moving into dorms at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students throughout our hometowns are heading back to school, including Virginia Tech students, many of whom are arriving on campus for the first time Friday.

It’s one of the best days of the year at Virginia Tech: Move-In Day!

“You can feel the energy on campus,” Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, said.

New students and their parents will soon be unloading their cars of all the items needed for their new home.

“I feel great,” Shushok said. “I know that it’s not perfect like we wanted it to be perfect, but when I think about where we were last year this time and where we are now, we have a lot to be excited about.”

Students have designated times to arrive at their dorms, when outside masks won’t need to be worn. However, once inside the dorms, masks will be preferred.

“We’re really doing this because we want our community to thrive,” Shushok said.

And after 150 years, Virginia Tech has move-in day down to a science, thanks in large part to the role of the Hokie Helpers.

“Their main goal is to welcome students, to make sure get to where they need to go, to find what they need to find,” Shushok said. ”To really communicate that we’re glad they’re here. It’s going to be a great year and we’re excited about them being here.”

And while it’s a big day for students, Shushok has some advice for parents as well.

“Know that you’re going through a developmental transition yourself. So we know it’s hard,” he said. “Give them a big hug and know that we’re going to take care of them. There’s going to be ups and downs, but this is going to be transformative for them and it will be for you too.”

Most students are moving in this weekend and then next week starts Welcome Week for freshman and transfer students.

Because of COVID, last year’s freshman class didn’t get a Welcome Week, so sophomores are also invited to Welcome Week this year to get the traditional Hokie experience.

Classes start August 24.

