Highland County school board votes against requiring masks

MONTEREY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Highland County school board has voted to step away from the governor’s mask mandate.

After a three-hour meeting Thursday night, the board voted not to accept the policy suggested by the schools’ superintendent, choosing instead to make masks optional.

Letters are to be sent to parents for them to state their choice for their children.

The first day of school in Highland County is August 24.

