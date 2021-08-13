Advertisement

Highland County school board votes against requiring masks

Highland County's schools in Monterey.
Highland County's schools in Monterey.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Highland County school board has voted to step away from the governor’s mask mandate.

After a three-hour meeting Thursday night, the board voted not to accept the policy suggested by the schools’ superintendent, choosing instead to make masks optional.

Letters are to be sent to parents for them to state their choice for their children.

The first day of school in Highland County is August 24.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Percy Johnson Mugshot
Man arrested after woman critically hurt in Roanoke shooting
Parents were in uproar when a speaker at the podium asked for more time, but was asked to leave...
Bedford County School Board meeting boils over
Governor Northam issues mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
The excessive heat returns Friday with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
Muggy, stormy pattern being replaced by the weekend

Latest News

Richardson Park in Lexington, Va., where a Back to School event will be Saturday.
Lexington Police welcoming students to new school year
Lynchburg Teacher Bonus
Lynchburg Teacher Bonus
City Market Supplies for School
City Market Supplies for School
Musicians tune up their instruments for a sound check before Jon Pardi gets the party stared at...
Downtown Roanoke Inc. prepares for Jon Pardi at Elmwood Park