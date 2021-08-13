Advertisement

Lexington Police welcoming students to new school year

Richardson Park in Lexington, Va., where a Back to School event will be Saturday.
Richardson Park in Lexington, Va., where a Back to School event will be Saturday.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a big back-to-school event in Lexington Saturday.

The supplies are in -- including 100 backpacks full of school supplies -- for the Lexington Police Department and the Police Foundation “Back to School” event in Richardson Park.

They’re hoping it’ll be a good chance for the kids to meet the police in a stress free way.

“We’ll be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs, and we’re having some food catered as well, so there’ll be lots of food, lots of drinks,” said Lexington Police Chief Angela Greene. “We have a face painter coming to paint the children’s faces, and a couple of moon bounces and some musical entertainment.”

The event runs from 11 until 2 Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Percy Johnson Mugshot
Man arrested after woman critically hurt in Roanoke shooting
Parents were in uproar when a speaker at the podium asked for more time, but was asked to leave...
Bedford County School Board meeting boils over
Governor Northam issues mask mandate for all K-12 schools
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
The excessive heat returns Friday with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
Muggy, stormy pattern being replaced by the weekend

Latest News

Highland County's schools in Monterey.
Highland County school board votes against requiring masks
Lynchburg Teacher Bonus
Lynchburg Teacher Bonus
City Market Supplies for School
City Market Supplies for School
Musicians tune up their instruments for a sound check before Jon Pardi gets the party stared at...
Downtown Roanoke Inc. prepares for Jon Pardi at Elmwood Park