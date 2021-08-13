Lexington Police welcoming students to new school year

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a big back-to-school event in Lexington Saturday.

The supplies are in -- including 100 backpacks full of school supplies -- for the Lexington Police Department and the Police Foundation “Back to School” event in Richardson Park.

They’re hoping it’ll be a good chance for the kids to meet the police in a stress free way.

“We’ll be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs, and we’re having some food catered as well, so there’ll be lots of food, lots of drinks,” said Lexington Police Chief Angela Greene. “We have a face painter coming to paint the children’s faces, and a couple of moon bounces and some musical entertainment.”

The event runs from 11 until 2 Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.