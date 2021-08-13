Advertisement

More than 1,000 COVID-related hospitalizations in VA Friday

(Source: CDC via CNN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 717,826 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, August 13, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,270 from the 715,556 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than the 2,361 reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,617,533 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from the 9,603,216 reported Wednesday. 61.8% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 54.8% fully vaccinated. 73.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 65.9% are fully vaccinated. Friday’s numbers have not yet been released.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH unveils dashboard to show results of COVID cases by vaccination status

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

[COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots]

8,193,781 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 7.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, higher than the 7.6% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 11,599 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,583 reported Thursday.

1,029 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 971 reported Thursday. 58,751 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

