Names released of victims in fatal Bedford County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - State Police say charges are pending against a woman who was driving an SUV involved in a crash that killed a passenger.

The night of July 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460, about a quarter-mile east of Route 706 (Bells Mill Rd.).

Police say the driver of a Toyota Highlander was traveling west on Route 460 in the left lane and ran off the left side of the road into a ditch. She continued across the eastbound lanes and into an embankment. The impact caused it to overturn.

The front seat passenger, Kenneth N. Gunter, 37 of Appomattox, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, Mary B. Corbett, 30 of Appomattox, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

