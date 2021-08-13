Advertisement

New Lynchburg teacher hires could get $10,000 signing bonus

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new incentive has been added for prospective teachers in Lynchburg.

The Ainslie Foundation has committed money for the next few years for teacher recruitment.

That money will serve as a signing bonus for two teachers each year.

The Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation hopes that will attract top talent to LCS.

“This particular family reached out to us and offered this incentive to hopefully attract top talent, which, so far, it seems like it’s working,” said Jodi Gillette with the education foundation.

The bonus is $10,000 per teacher. The stipulation is that teachers must commit to teaching in Lynchburg schools for at least three years.

