Our string of hot weather continues with afternoon storms

Feel like temperatures approach the triple digits again today
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
  • Another hot, muggy day Friday
  • Afternoon storm chances possible
  • Front brings cool down late in the weekend

Lynchburg and Roanoke tied their record highs on Thursday. In fact, Lynchburg hasn’t hit 98° on August 12 in 121 years. We may get close to the same temperatures Friday as the heat sticks around for another day.

The excessive heat sticks around today with highs in the mid/upper 90s along with a heat index nearing 100°. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the eastern part of our region this afternoon. Feel like temperatures in these locations may climb close to 106F.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for the eastern part of our region.
A Heat Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for the eastern part of our region.(WDBJ)

Along with the heat, we will be watching a slow moving front to our northwest. This will help trigger additional showers and storms between lunchtime and dinnertime Friday. A few may be strong to severe with wind and hail being the main severe issues.

Hot and muggy again today with afternoon thunderstorms.
Hot and muggy again today with afternoon thunderstorms.(WDBJ)

BIG WEEKEND CHANGES

A slow-moving cold front will enter the region bringing a few more scattered showers and storms Saturday. Ahead of it, we remain hot with highs in the low-mid 90s. By Sunday, the front passes overhead with more clouds and better shower/storm chances along with cooler temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

We turn even cooler early next week with highs in the low 80s by Monday and Tuesday. From there we wait and see what kind of influence we will see from the tropics.

A cold front will usher in cooler air by Sunday, but showers and storms continue.
A cold front will usher in cooler air by Sunday, but showers and storms continue.(WDBJ)

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED

Tropical Depression Fred developed just south of Puerto Rico Tuesday evening. The storm is the sixth of the Atlantic Hurricane season and is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm once again as it travels north of Cuba Friday. By the weekend, the tropical system will approach south Florida before likely entering the Gulf of Mexico and turning north.

Beyond the weekend, any impact on our area as a result of the tropical system would take place by midweek of next week. We could certainly stand to see some tropical rain. Several models suggest heavier amounts of rain may impact our region next week.

We could see some tropical rain from Fred later next week.
We could see some tropical rain from Fred later next week.(WDBJ)

