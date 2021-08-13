Advertisement

WATCH: Achieving good mental health heading back to school

(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Heading back to school can be stressful, especially as the pandemic continues. As part of our back-to-school coverage, we’re bringing in an expert to the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to offer tips for students, parents and teachers in an effort to achieve good mental health.

Robert L. Trestman, PhD, MD, Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at Virginia Tech Carilion, joined us on the Digital News Desk Friday to answer your questions.

You can watch the stream here:

