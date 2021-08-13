Advertisement

Wythe County announces transgender policy for schools

Wythe County Public Schools
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wythe County Public Schools announced its policies toward transgender students Friday in a Facebook post.

Schools plan to meet individually with any students who identify as transgender to make arrangements.

They will also offer unisex and single-stall facilities to any students who wish to use them.

The district says it will also work to prevent and punish harassment and discrimination against any student.

