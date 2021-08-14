Advertisement

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.(US Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey.

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street,” Verneus said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents were in uproar when a speaker at the podium asked for more time, but was asked to leave...
Bedford County School Board meeting boils over
Strong storms are possible again Saturday with a cooler day expected Sunday.
Strong storms linger into the evening; Another active weekend expected
Names released of victims in fatal Bedford County crash
The Virginia native spoke to WDBJ7 about his career and his Virginia roots
Singer-actor Charles Esten talks about Virginia roots ahead of concert at Smith Mountain Lake
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base locked down until armed man detained

Latest News

The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.
6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued
Deputies targeted by gunfire in Virginia; no serious injuries reported