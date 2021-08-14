Advertisement

Candidate Youngkin visits 83rd Newport Agricultural Fair

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Va. (WDBJ) - One gubernatorial candidate stopped at a historic fair as he campaigned in southwestern Virginia on Saturday.

Glenn Youngkin joined other GOP state ticket members at the 83rd annual Newport Agricultural Fair. Youngkin answered questions and spoke about how he wants to grow the agriculture industry in the state. He also commented on Governor Northam’s mask mandate for students grades k-12, and said he believes that the decision on mask wearing should be made at home.

“I think parents need to make these decisions. I think we are seeing right now we are seeing the beginning of what will be mask mandates, closed schools, and then a closed economy,” Youngkin said.

The GOP nominee then traveled to Pulaski for another event after visiting the fair.

