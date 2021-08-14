Deputies targeted by gunfire in Virginia; no serious injuries reported

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody after a chase, shooting and crash in Virginia.

Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting Virginia State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit that started in Carroll County Friday evening, when the suspect shot at deputies, according to Grayson County. Deputies say the suspect crashed the vehicle he was driving a short distance later. No serious injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken into custody after a short struggle, according to GCSO. No names or further information have been released.

Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting and crash.

