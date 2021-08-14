Advertisement

Roanoke police investigating shooting at Elmwood Park Garage

Police officers blocked the entrance and exit to the Elmwood Park Garage early Saturday morning
By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. According to officers on scene, the call came in at 2:12 a.m. Over a dozen officers responded to the Elmwood Park Garage, located on Elm Avenue in downtown.

At this time, police were not able to confirm if there are any injuries from the shooting and could not say if there are any suspects, or if any arrests have been made.

The parking garage was used Friday night as paid parking for a concert that happened at Elmwood Park. The concert wrapped up several hours before the shooting happened, and police have not said if the two events are connected.

