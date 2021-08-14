Scattered storms develop ahead of a front

Hot and humid with storms developing

Front stalls bringing more rain chances and cooler temperatures

Watching Tropical Depression Fred and Tropical Storm Grace

WEEKEND COLD FRONT

Mostly sunny, mild, and humid conditions expected this morning. A slow-moving cold front will enter the region bringing additional showers and storms this afternoon. Similar to our previous days, storms could either miss you, or dump a quick .25″ to .50″. There is a chance for strong to severe storms to develop. Any strong to severe storms could bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to localized locations. Ahead of the front we remain hot with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Scattered storms pop up this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

By Sunday, the front will likely stall nearby. This will bring lots of cloud coverage and more rain and storm chances. Storm chances will be greatest along the front which should be near the VA/NC border. High will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

More clouds and storms expected on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICAL INFLUENCE NEXT WEEK

Fred has faded over the past few days but may regain strength as it enters the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. A landfall near the panhandle of Florida, then a push inland toward Kentucky by Wednesday, will likely mean abundant tropical air resides over the area next week.

This will likely lead to extensive clouds, drizzle and even organized, heavier rain at times late Monday. Should Fred’s remnants move right over the areas, we could have rain likely lingering into Tuesday and Wednesday before a more typical summer variety storm chance returns late next week.

Beyond the weekend, any impact on our area as a result of the tropical system would take place by midweek of next week. We could certainly stand to see some tropical rain. Several models suggest heavier amounts of rain may impact our region next week.

An active week ahead as Fred moves into the South. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICAL STORM GRACE

Another tropical system strengthened early this morning. Tropical Storm Grace has formed in a similar location as Fred and it has a similar track. The forecast has that tropical system near Florida by Thursday of next week. We will have to watch this closely especially if it follows a similar path to Fred.