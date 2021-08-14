Advertisement

Touch-a-Truck event educates hundreds in NRV

Children learn about different kinds of work and emergency vehicles.
Children learn about different kinds of work and emergency vehicles.(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was all about having a Hands-on experience at the Touch-A Truck event on Saturday.

Around 40 vehicles were scattered around the parking lot where children had the opportunity to climb inside, honk the horn, and ask questions. Organizers that say that this event began 6 years ago as a way to educate and expose children to different kinds of careers.

“Not a lot of people realize the types of opportunities that are out there in the construction industry. So, not only does it expose the kids to it, but it exposes the parents to that possibility as well,” notes Kelsey Grow, executive officer with New River Valley Homebuilders Association

More than 30 businesses took part in this year’s Touch-a-Truck event.

The money raised through entry fees will be donated to a local trades education program and to the NRVHBA Builders Care Fund. That group helps fund scholarships for students in the area to study the construction industry, as well as funds charitable contributions to the community and future workforce development initiatives.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents were in uproar when a speaker at the podium asked for more time, but was asked to leave...
Bedford County School Board meeting boils over
Police officers blocked the entrance and exit to the Elmwood Park Garage early Saturday morning
Man taken to hospital following shooting at Elmwood Park Garage
Names released of victims in fatal Bedford County crash
The Virginia native spoke to WDBJ7 about his career and his Virginia roots
Singer-actor Charles Esten talks about Virginia roots ahead of concert at Smith Mountain Lake
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base locked down until armed man detained

Latest News

2,000 Virginia Tech students will get settled on move-in day.
Virginia Tech students gear up for new year on move-in day
Beans and Rice Inc. plans to help fight food insecurity by using their mobile food market.
Beans and Rice Inc. works to expand food program by taking it on-the-go
Danville Monopoly
Danville Monopoly
Real Life Dental is hosting the free dental care event called ‘Dentistry from our Hearts’ for...
Free dental care event to be held in Christiansburg