Touch-a-Truck event educates hundreds in NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was all about having a Hands-on experience at the Touch-A Truck event on Saturday.

Around 40 vehicles were scattered around the parking lot where children had the opportunity to climb inside, honk the horn, and ask questions. Organizers that say that this event began 6 years ago as a way to educate and expose children to different kinds of careers.

“Not a lot of people realize the types of opportunities that are out there in the construction industry. So, not only does it expose the kids to it, but it exposes the parents to that possibility as well,” notes Kelsey Grow, executive officer with New River Valley Homebuilders Association

More than 30 businesses took part in this year’s Touch-a-Truck event.

The money raised through entry fees will be donated to a local trades education program and to the NRVHBA Builders Care Fund. That group helps fund scholarships for students in the area to study the construction industry, as well as funds charitable contributions to the community and future workforce development initiatives.

