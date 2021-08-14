Advertisement

Virginia Tech students gear up for new year on move-in day

2,000 Virginia Tech students will get settled on move-in day.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the course of one day, arounds 2,000 new Hokies will move into their new home.

“We have about 150 families that are moving in every hour,” explains Sean Grub, Virginia Tech Director of housing and resident life.  “We have time slots for each and every student, so there’s no formal check in process.  Students just have to come here, they go straight to their room, and they’re able to move in.  That’s different than we’ve done it in years past.  One of the lessons we learned from COVID is that time slots really help cut down on Traffic throughout campus.”

For chemical engineering major and junior Minwu Kim, his college experience has been a whirlwind.

“2019 was your pretty typical college experience,” he begins.  “Go out, meet a lot of people, go to all the events you can and have a lot of fun.  It kind of was a disappointment when we went online.”

Kim adds that some COVID protocols, while necessary for safety, made interacting in classes last year more difficult.

“I think seeing people’s faces was a big part of it.  In cases, you can’t really tell who’s who.  You’re sitting six feet apart so you can’t lean over and have a chat at the beginning of class.  It took away a lot of the small interactions.”

While some safety measures will remain the same, officials plan for this school year to feel a bit closer to normal.

“We asked students and families while they’re indoors to make sure that they’re masked, however outdoor restrictions are not in place,” says Grub.

“I saw that Virginia Tech had a pretty high vaccination rate for returning students which gives me a lot of confidence for our safety in the upcoming semester,” Kim adds.

Grub says that parents shouldn’t worry about sending their kids to Virginia Tech and that the school is doing all they can to keep kids safe.

“Know that they’re going to have a great experience while they’re here at Tech.  and we’re here to make sure that they have a great move in and a great Welcome Week. We have 180 events happening in the first ten days of school.  It feels a little bit more like Virginia Tech is supposed to feel.”

