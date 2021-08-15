Advertisement

12 kayakers rescued from James River

Courtesy Botetourt County Fire
Courtesy Botetourt County Fire(Botetourt County Fire)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - According to Botetourt County Fire, rescue efforts safely recovered 12 people Sunday that were stranded after their kayaks submerged just downstream beyond the Springwood Boat Landing on the James River.

Both children and adults were included.

Two people were evaluated on scene for minor injuries, but no victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No major injuries were sustained on the river.

