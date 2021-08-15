Christiansburg teen helps lead softball team to national title

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenager in Christiansburg helped lead her softball team to a national championship, and she isn’t even old enough to drive.

“So I go up there and I get her with a fastball on the outside,” explains pitcher Kadyn Camper walking through her game-winning sequence. “Second pitch is a changeup, she swings at it. The third pitch I’m just like ‘come on Josh call a changeup, call a changeup’.

Her coach did call for a changeup, and that changeup helped Virginia Unity Johnson 14U win a championship at the Premier Girls Fastpitch Nationals.

“Going into this tournament I was like ‘there are some really good teams, we’re going to have really good competition.’ It felt really good to accomplish something that big,” Camper says.

Something big, that started at home.

“I’m her catcher,” notes Brian Camper, Kadyn’s father. “She’s been pitching, probably really took it serious when she was ten. We go to her pitching coach and I’m her catcher.”

Kadyn’s success has been on deck for a while, and her commitment is shown through private lessons and four hours of travel one way to practice in Spotsylvania, Virginia.

“She works really hard,” explains Brian. “Being on a big-time travel ball team takes a lot of dedication.”

Dedication, grit, and a filthy changeup that will lead this national champion to future success.

“I hope her softball can get her a scholarship to go to college to do what she wants to do for the rest of her life,” says Brian.

“I want to go into the FBI. I just feel like softball wouldn’t fit in there,” adds Kadyn.

