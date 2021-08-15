Cooler today with storms developing later today

Much cooler day with highs in the 70s and 80s

Front stalls keeping rain chances around

Tropical rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday

SUNDAY

A linger front will bring more clouds and more storms today. A northerly wind will bring nearly overcast skies along with cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

Cloudy and cooler today with storms developing. (WDBJ Weather)

Scattered to numerous showers and storms develop later today as tropical moisture overrides the front. Heavy rainfall is possible with localized flooding possible near and storms that develop.

Numerous showers and storms develop later today. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICAL INFLUENCE

Our lingering cold front along with tropical air from landfalling Fred will likely lead to extensive clouds, drizzle and more numerous showers and storms Monday. Some may be slow-moving with locally heavy rain.

Tuesday, Fred’s track is closest to our region ushering in deep, tropical moisture. This will likely lead to more intense rain at times which may cause localized flooding. The persistent clouds and rain will keep temperatures 10° below average, only reaching the upper 70s.

Tropical rain is much different than typical showers and is very efficient. While many areas are in a drought and have seen below-average rainfall, we could still experience localize flooding issues Tuesday and Wednesday depending on where the swath of heaviest rain sets up.

The remnants of Fred arrive next week with the potential for tropical downpours. (WDBJ7)

TROPICAL STORM GRACE

Tropical Storm Grace has formed in nearly an identical spot as Fred and also has a similar track. The forecast has the tropical system near Florida by Thursday of next week. We will have to watch this closely especially if it follows a similar path to Fred. Additional rain could be in the forecast.