Greater Virginia Bridal Show returns to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke area brides and grooms-to-be planned their special day with a little help from a biannual showcase.

The Greater Virginia Bridal Show took place on Sunday where couples shopped everything wedding.

40 vendors packed the the Berglund Center to showcase wedding cakes, dresses, photographers, and more, all from the Southwest Virginia region. Following a year of wedding cancelations because of COVID, organizers say that this event is even more helpful to soon-to-be newlyweds.

“A lot of people are needing wedding services because their weddings were canceled or postponed last year. That is why everyone is coming out, because they need to find those vendors,” notes Angeline Frame, publisher of Virginia Bride Magazine.

This is the 14th year for the event hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine.

Their next bridal show is scheduled for January 16th, 2022.

