Man arrested on multiple charges after Grayson County pursuit

(WDBJ) - Brandon A. Goad, 29 of Fries, was arrested on multiple charges after a series of interactions with authorities on Friday.

Virginia State Police say they responded Friday to a convenience store in the 1900 block of Ivanhoe Road in Fries where it was determined that the suspect had been intentionally running his vehicle into another vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle, which held a woman and two young children, was targeted in connection to a domestic situation.

Goad left before authorities could arrive, and State Police began a trip to his new location they received information about. As they were en route, he returned to the store with a rifle and waved it at the store before fleeing again.

A trooper noticed the suspect in Carroll County and tried to initiate a traffic stop but was unsuccessful. Goad refused to stop and sped away.

More troopers and deputies with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office found Goad at a home in the 9500 block of Spring Valley Road (Fries). As the suspect was driving away, he shot at the deputies who then shot back. Goad was able to drive away and flee the scene.

A few minutes later, a citizen told troopers about a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Providence Road (Fries). The vehicle matched the description of Goad’s, and State Police found him in the roadway. They approached him to try and take him into custody, but he refused and struggled with troopers.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

Goad was charged with “six counts of assault and battery of a family member, four counts of brandishing a firearm, two counts of child endangerment, one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run and resisting arrest in Grayson County.” Additionally, there is one charge in Carroll County for eluding police.

At the request of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, State Police are handling looking into the firing of the deputy’s weapon during the pursuit.

No injuries were sustained in that case.

