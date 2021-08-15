Advertisement

Radford City Sheriff’s Office host’s first life skills summer camp

By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Radford City Sheriff’s Office is hosting a weekend long summer skills camp before kids go back-to-school.

Kids got learn life skills like basic home repairs, archery, how to tie a fishing rod, change tire and what police do during a traffic stop.

More than 100 kids and 70 volunteers attended the free camp at Bissett Park.

The sheriff’s office says this is something they’ve wanted to do for a long time.

“It’s just an opportunity to show them things they normally wouldn’t get. I think it’s very important for kids to know how to change a tire, know how to do some basic home repairs they needed, and to know how to interact with police and if they have issues with fire, how to handle fire, 911 ---all that stuff being taught today.” said Radford City Sheriff Mark Armentrout.

The sheriff’s office says they’re blown away from the amount of support from the community.

The camp continues Sunday, with survivor-style games and competition.

