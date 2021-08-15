Roanoke Police Department’s rookies at Rookies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of Roanoke Police Department’s rookies spent some time at Rookies giving back.

The newest officers on the streets scooped ice cream for community members.

It was their way of introducing themselves while serving up some sweet treats.

They handed out free ice-cream sandwiches at Rookies in downtown Roanoke.

“A lot of people are coming out downtown. You know letting the people know that we are here -- that we are here for them and we are here to serve for them,” said Officer Wesley Richer.

Officers say they appreciate any chance they get to hang out with those in their hometown. RPD hopes to have another event like this in the future.

