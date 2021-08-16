Advertisement

90% of Centra coronavirus patients unvaccinated as health system sets vaccine mandate

As of Monday, 45 patients with coronavirus are being treated at Lynchburg General.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Health has announced a new coronavirus vaccine mandate for all its employees.

That comes as Lynchburg General treats 45 patients with the virus, an increase from about a week ago.

Only four of the patients being treated have been vaccinated.

Centra officials say the mandate is part of their effort to lead the community out of the pandemic.

“We’re here to lead. We’re here to take bold steps and we want to do that in the name of protecting patients and that’s what we’ve done,” said Michael Elliott, chief transformation officer.

Centra employees who choose not to get the vaccine and do not have a religious or medical exemption will lose their job.

