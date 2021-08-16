Adaptive waterskiing program comes to Smith Mountain Lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a day a group in southwestern Virginia has been waiting for.

“Having a day where I can just focus on having fun and not worry about what I go through each day, it just gives me piece of mind,” explains Roger West.

That’s what it’s all about for Wake the World Adaptive.

“People with disabilities get to come out and try waterskiing for those who are disabled and can’t stand up on their own,” notes Scot Mills with Wake the World Adaptive. “Ten years ago I fell out of a tree and I broke my back and then it paralyzed me from my waist down,” he says.

“Dealing with this movement disorder that I have, I had a twitch in my right arm and it began to progress from there. This past year, it caused me not to be able to walk,” adds West. “A day like this really lifts up your spirits and brings joy.”

According to Mills, breaking up day-to-day routine is key to the success of adaptive sports.

“Before you got hurt, you have this life. Being able to do adaptive sports, it gives you the chance to get out and do different things.”

“It’s just refreshing” says West. “I can’t explain it. You feel normal, in a sense. They are your hands, they are your feet and you can just have an awesome time. It is absolutely incredible. Not being able to walk anymore, we don’t know what the future looks like. But just having a day like this, we get to have our day, and it’s a blast.”

