Averett University welcomes students to campus and plan to host vaccine clinic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Averett University in Danville arrived on campus for the school year Friday.

Students will be required to wear masks indoors, unless they are in their dorm rooms.

The university will ask students to provide proof of vaccinations and will hosting vaccination clinics over the next couple weeks.

“They are able to attend our vaccination clinics that we will be hosting next week. We are not requiring vaccinations, but we are encouraging everyone who can to do so, because we know that is the best way to protect us all,” said Cassie Williams Jones, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing.

The first clinic will be open to the public and held at the Averett University Student Center, 204 Woodland Drive in Danville.

