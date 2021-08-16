Advertisement

Back-to-school shoe program seeks volunteers

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Group organizers for a local project is asking for your help to get students starting the school year off on the right foot.

The Back-to-School Shoes Project and Fleet Feet Sports will be donating thousands of shoes to students in Roanoke City Public Schools. But in order to do that, they need volunteers this weekend to help fit students with shoes and socks at the city’s Back-to-School Extravaganza at Patrick Henry High School. Organizers as asking for volunteers from around 8AM until 2PM on Saturday.

“What we’re going to need volunteers for is one, fitting shoes. Helping kids get the shoes on and making sure that they’re the right fit,” says Robin Lewis, Co-owner of Fleet Feet.

If you can’t make it this Saturday to help, the owner says there may be more opportunities over the coming weeks. To find out how to volunteer, click here.

