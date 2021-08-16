Centra announces all caregivers must be vaccinated against COVID-19

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Health will require all 7,600 of its caregivers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1.

There will be a news conference Monday at 2 p.m. to discuss the requirement and other COVID-related issues; you can watch it here or on WDBJ7 Facebook.

Centra officials said, “While many factors contributed to this decision, Centra’s top priority is to keep all patients, Caregivers, and the broader communities safe. Now, as the region faces another surge of COVID-19 cases, bold action is needed.”

“As a regional healthcare provider, it is our responsibility to take a stand and do our part to protect those who place their trust in us,” said Richard Tugman, Interim Centra President and Chief Executive Officer. “We feel a deep commitment to setting the example.”

Lynchburg and the surrounding metro area have the second-lowest vaccination rate in the Commonwealth, according to Centra, saying increasing rates of COVID-19 are often closely linked to areas with low vaccination rates. The region’s vaccination rate is hovering around 35.6%, which is below the target rate of 70%.

“We recognize the profound truth that getting vaccinated is the single most effective tool in slowing and even stopping the spread of this virus,” said Chris Lewis, M.D., Centra Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “By taking this step, we are further protecting the health of our Caregivers, patients, and community.”

All caregivers, including medical staff and contractors, must receive their first dose by October 1, 2021. Caregivers may receive their COVID vaccine through onsite Centra clinics, personal providers, local pharmacies or facilities of their choice. Centra says exemptions will be permitted for certain religious beliefs or medical conditions.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.