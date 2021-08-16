COVID vaccine booster shot offered in Mount Rogers Health District

MARION, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Mount Rogers Health District is offering third doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people. The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its vaccination guidelines to recommend third mRNA doses for people who have “significantly compromised immune systems,” and after the Virginia Department of Health announced such boosters would be available soon.

Only Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, so the FDA has not recommended additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. People who are immunocompromised who have already received two doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech should wait at least 28 days after their second dose before receiving their third dose, according to VDH. The third dose should be the same manufacturer as the previous two doses when possible, but this is not required.

The FDA has not recommended booster vaccines for the general public.

CDC is recommending moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive the additional dose. This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Advanced or untreated HIV infection; or

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

People should talk to their doctors about their medical conditions, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at all local health departments, and mobile clinics are out in the community. No insurance or appointments are necessary, and the vaccine is free to everyone. Although not required, appointments are available by calling your local health department.

For the mobile vaccine schedule, visit vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/appointments/. Vaccines are also available at your local pharmacy or through your health care provider.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.